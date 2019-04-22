What does beauty mean to you?

For the women who take part in SA's “most beautiful road race” - the SPAR Women's Challenge, which is also the Eastern Cape's largest all female road- running event – it’s a kaleidoscope.

And for cancer survivor Yolanda Bukani, 30, who performs varying roles as mom, motivational speaker, model – and emcee on race day – beauty is multi-faceted and she is certain of one more thing: beauty is not just skin deep, it starts deep below the surface.

“I know it’s a cliche to say but beauty really does come from within, because when you have inner beauty it does shine out.

“A person can have good looks but not be a beautiful person,” Yolanda said.

When she looks back on her own experience of having battled – and beaten – stage four cancer (lymphoma, a form of leukaemia) she can see it all so clearly.

“When I was in hospital having my cancer treatment I lost all my hair – even my eyebrows and eyelashes – there was no hair at all, everything was gone.

“I was even afraid of walking past the mirror because I felt ugly and I lost my confidence.

“I was a student at the time and my self-esteem was way down.

“I remember wearing a wig on campus and when it was windy, I would not go to lectures as I was afraid my wig would blow away.

“The treatment also made my skin darker and I lost a lot of weight,” Yolanda said.

“The funny thing was that Dr Jackie who treated me said to me ‘you are so beautiful, are you a model?’ and some of the nurses in hospital also asked the same thing.

“I never believed them. It would actually upset me.