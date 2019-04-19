Tri to keep up with the women in PE's Team Ketsh Up

Women who until now have been terrified of swimming in the sea or who have never ridden a bicycle, are joining Port Elizabeth’s Team Ketsh Up training squad in droves to conquer their fears and reach for their dreams.

The fitness movement, started by Rebecca “Becky” Nyangaresi-Gatang’i and her friend Bianca Reichelt in 2016, has grown into a sizeable club whose members swim, cycle and run in triathlon events.

Right from day one, Ketsh Up aimed to shatter stereotypes about African women and, in particular, debunk myths around riding a bicycle and swimming.

“From a trio of ladies determined to learn how to cycle and swim, we are now a group of 101 at various stages of their triathlon journey and the beauty of it all is that they are getting stronger and taking on new challenges,” mom-of-three Becky, 33, said.