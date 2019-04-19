Gogos on the go in Kwazakhele

A group of active gogos are burning up the streets of Kwazakhele and other Port Elizabeth townships with their Amazing Elderly and Youth Development outdoor keep-fit classes.

The gogos on the go are led by former primary school teacher Landezwa Luvuno with the assistance of volunteer coaches like Ntombembini Rosey Silathsha who show them how to run, play catch, kick a ball and more.

What’s more, their fitness regimen is giving age and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, a kick in the pants as they report better health and a renewed sense of vigour.

“This is my calling and it is also my joy, it is my lifetime’s legacy,” says Landezwa, who started the informal programme in 2013 with a few friends in Ward 18. They have now rolled it out to other areas such as Zwide, Joe Slovo and Veeplaas, and given birth to other clubs with more than 100 members.

The Siyazama Elderly and Youth Development club, for example, is based around Makwela Street while the Ekhuseni Lathi Caphailanga Golden Age come from another part of the suburb and Sunshine is in Ward 19.