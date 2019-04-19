Chef Khaya Kepe says food is your friend

SPAR food ambassador and radio personality Khaya Kepe gives the scoop on how she uses good food in her health journey

For a while now I have been on a journey to try and keep active for a healthier and stronger body.

Not only do I do strength training in the form of weight lifting at the gym but I also try and fit in some cardio in the form of running.

One of the things I had to learn regarding strength training and running is that food is your friend.

In order to have an effective and efficient workout or a long run, your body needs fuel to be able to sustain you.

So, it’s not the absence of food that is required but rather the type of food that you eat in order to be able to provide you with the energy you need.

That really excited me because I love my food. At the office they always laugh at me because I come with four packed lunches for the day and I am “constantly” eating.

I try and maintain a heathy balanced diet for myself and for the kids. We eat a lot of whole foods. We’ve cut out processed foods and sugar from our diet.

I’m constantly trying to introduce them to new fresh produce, vegetables and fruits.

I guess because I am a cook and I actually get the kids involved in the cooking I’ve been lucky that they become quite receptive to new foods and new concepts.

SuperSPAR Waterfront introduced the Mitos concept and that has also made my shopping pretty easy because now I just look for the Mitos sticker on the products I am shopping for. I know that whichever one has the sticker is the best one for me to go for.

Shopping has become so much simpler, I don’t have to read labels, I can just come in and literally grab and go.

My go-to carbs and grains are sweet potato, quinoa, couscous, lentils and fresh homemade pasta. I also love loaded sweet potatoes which is also an excellent source of good carbs.

So, I’ve made a loaded sweet potato recipe which you can have as a meal either pre or post your workout or run.

It is super easy to make and very delicious!