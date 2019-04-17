SPAR Women's Challenge 2019
SPAR Women's Challenge 2019 route maps, race village
What you need to know to get to and from race day on Saturday May 4
Entrants can collect their race numbers from 9am to 6pm at Pollok Beach on May 2 and 3 or from 5.30am on the morning of the race from the registration tent. Bring proof of payment if you have pre-registered.
Please note that the route to get into the parking areas on the sea side of Marine Drive will be one way only. If you park on this side of the road, you will only be able to drive out again after 8.30am.
There will be route closures on Saturday May 4. Residents and race participants should please note the following:
Road closures
- Marine Drive between Sixth Avenue and Ninth Avenue, Summerstrand, from 6am to 12 noon;
- Marine Drive between Ninth Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Brighton Drive between Bognor Street Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Admiralty Way between Marine Drive and Strandfontein Road, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Erasmus Drive between Seventh Avenue and Admiralty Way, from 6.45am to 8.45am;
- Seventh Avenue between Skegness Road Drive and Marine Drive, from 8am to 9am.
Summerstrand residents
All residents along the route, if you need to use these roads during this time, please travel in the direction of the run route and leave from route at nearest cross-over point. There is a controlled traffic cross-over point in Brighton Drive crossing Seventh Avenue.
Please respect the marshals and traffic officers – they are there to keep the participants safe and residents happy.
If you need access to or from Marine Drive south of Admiralty Way, please use the NMU Marine Drive gate.
Headphones off
Wearing earphones and headsets is not permitted during the race due to safety reasons and will lead to disqualification. However, you can fire up your tunes as soon as your feet cross that finish line!
No littering
There is NO littering along the entire route as per Athletics South Africa rules – bins will be provided along the route within 50m of a water table. There also will be bins and recycling options available in the race village.
- For more information on race day, visit the SPAR Eastern Cape website www.sparec.co.za