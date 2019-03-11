BAYWORLD | Have your say and win

The MBDA, NMBM and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government department of Sports, Arts and Culture have teamed up to revive and reinvent a Bay icon, Bayworld.

The MBDA‘s vision is to develop an iconic world-class ocean city showcasing its diversity of people, culture, heritage and environment. The agency is positioned to influence this outcome through its approach of collaboration and partnerships, with the Business, Government, Educational Institutions and communities.

Via the Bayworld Precinct Development, the MBDA aims to engage your imagination and ensure that all stakeholders have a chance to have their input on the future of this iconic precinct of our city.

This is your chance to imagine the Bayworld Precinct the way you would love to see it and shape those dreams into reality, by 2020.

