WATCH | Man 'brought back to life' sparks #ResurrectionChallenge
Mzansi again showed that it has zero chill after a new social media "challenge" quickly went viral.
The challenge follows the emergence of a video that caught the attention of South Africans. It shows a man, known as "Elliot", allegedly being "brought back to life" by pastor Alph Lukau from Alleluia Ministries.
The man was dressed in white clothes and had white gloves on when he rose from a coffin with his mouth wide open.
While some South African's felt that such "miracles" were indeed possible, most poked fun at the video.
A new trend, #ResurrectionChallenge, soon took over Twitter, with everyone giving it their best shot.
Your turn to do #ResurrectionChallenge skeem Sam@tumisole pic.twitter.com/eUw8c2mgYB— E M P E R O R TEECEE?? (@TCMabasa) February 25, 2019
The #ResurrectionChallenge will soon go international pic.twitter.com/BwnnEJGOfV— E M P E R O R TEECEE?? (@TCMabasa) February 25, 2019
#ResurrectionChallenge— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 25, 2019
This hashtag is the one!
Mzansi never disappoints pic.twitter.com/1lV1yzYV0V
#ResurrectionChallenge let me leave it here. pic.twitter.com/VvcDmpsyeF— IG:Conex_Z (@Zwafaniya) February 25, 2019
I'm trying to Resurrect my bank balance but it's not working!#ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/KCaGwJCBdB— Michael Cost (@MickyCost) February 25, 2019