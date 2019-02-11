Win an Isango Gate Valentine's spoil for two at the majestic Isango Gate boutique hotel at 23 Bournemouth Street, Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth.

Your prize will include

1 x night accommodation + breakfast for 2

30 min back, neck and shoulder massage for 2

3 course dinner for 2

To enter, simply email us the correct answer to the following question:

What is the name of the iconic Isango Gate restaurant, in Port Elizabeth?

Email your answer, along with your full name and surname and contact number to pecompetitions@tisoblackstar.co.za

Winner announced on the 14th of February 2019 at 10am. Prize only valid for Valentine's Day (14th February 2019). Prize not transferable for cash. Date pre-booked and cannot be changed.

Valentine's Day at Isango Gate

Book your Valentine's Day date at Isango Gate's Penda Pendu restuarant and enjoy a romantic dinner in a stunning setting. Contact the office for bookings at 041 811 2225.