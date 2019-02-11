Win an Isango Gate Valentine's spoil
ADVERTISEMENT
Win an Isango Gate Valentine's spoil for two at the majestic Isango Gate boutique hotel at 23 Bournemouth Street, Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth.
Your prize will include
- 1 x night accommodation + breakfast for 2
- 30 min back, neck and shoulder massage for 2
- 3 course dinner for 2
To enter, simply email us the correct answer to the following question:
What is the name of the iconic Isango Gate restaurant, in Port Elizabeth?
Email your answer, along with your full name and surname and contact number to pecompetitions@tisoblackstar.co.za
Winner announced on the 14th of February 2019 at 10am. Prize only valid for Valentine's Day (14th February 2019). Prize not transferable for cash. Date pre-booked and cannot be changed.
Valentine's Day at Isango Gate
Book your Valentine's Day date at Isango Gate's Penda Pendu restuarant and enjoy a romantic dinner in a stunning setting. Contact the office for bookings at 041 811 2225.