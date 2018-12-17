Miss SA Tamaryn Green crowned runner-up at Miss Universe
South Africa's Tamaryn Green was crowned first princess at the Miss Universe pageant on Bangkok on Monday.
Catriona Gray, of the Phillipines, was crowned Miss Universe and in third place was Venezuela's Sthefany Gutierrez.
Green, 24, of Paarl, took to social media on Monday to thank South Africans and wish Gray well.
"I can't put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you.
"I am so proud to be South African," she wrote.
"To Catriona Gray, may your reign as #MissUniverse be abundantly blessed."
Posted by Tamaryn Green on Sunday, 16 December 2018
Watch some of Green's highlights from the pageant here:
You're second Top 3 contestant tonight is....#MissUniverse SOUTH AFRICA! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/tQ8yZhDmh6— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018
Top 3 Final Word: Miss Universe South Africa #MissUniverse LIVE on @FOXtv. pic.twitter.com/HAjGtBRWgH— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018
Walking into the finals like 💁♀️#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/0pQaiZJuio— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018
Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018