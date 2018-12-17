Lifestyle

Miss SA Tamaryn Green crowned runner-up at Miss Universe

By Herald Reporter - 17 December 2018
Miss Phillipines, Catriona Gray, and Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, right before the new Miss Universe - Gray - is announced 17 December 2018
Miss Phillipines, Catriona Gray, and Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, right before the new Miss Universe - Gray - is announced 17 December 2018
Image: Facebook / Tamaryn Green

South Africa's Tamaryn Green was crowned first princess at the Miss Universe pageant on Bangkok on Monday.

Catriona Gray, of the Phillipines, was crowned Miss Universe and in third place was Venezuela's Sthefany Gutierrez.

Green, 24, of Paarl, took to social media on Monday to thank South Africans and wish Gray well. 

"I can't put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you.

"I am so proud to be South African," she wrote.

"To Catriona Gray, may your reign as #MissUniverse be abundantly blessed."

I can't put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the...

Posted by Tamaryn Green on Sunday, 16 December 2018
Posted by Miss South Africa on Sunday, 16 December 2018

Watch some of Green's highlights from the pageant here:

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X