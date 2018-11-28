READ | Beyoncé's letter to Madiba

US singer Beyoncé who is performing at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg on Sunday has penned a heartfelt letter to former president, Nelson Mandela.

The mother of three writes how she first met Madiba at the 46664 Aids Benefit Concert in Cape Town in 2004 and spent time with him at Robben Island.

The impact he made on her life has resonated with her every day, she writes, and his ability to forgive are lessons she will pass on to her children.

"It is an honor for me to travel to South Africa this week in celebration of you and your efforts to right so many wrongs," she writes.

"As we celebrate the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, honoring your centennial year, I promise you that we have made your dreams our own.

"Your work and your sacrifices were not in vain. I will cherish every moment shared in your presence and use the lessons learned from you as fuel to stir positive ideas and solutions."