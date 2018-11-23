Kelly Khumalo is spitting fire over a Move! magazine cover line about her relationship with rapper Chad da Don‚ claiming it is "racist".

The singer has been making headlines ever since she and Chad started flaunting their whirlwind romance on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday‚ Kelly shared a screenshot of the publication's latest cover.

The cover line reads: "From shooting a music video to falling in love? Singer hasn't given up on love and has a new man...Kelly Khumalo madly in love with umlungu."

Kelly did not mince her words when she slammed the publication.

"I can’t help but feel this headline is very racist‚ who still sees colour in this day and age? It could have ended with Kelly finds love but no you dirty mother f**kers had to take it that far!"

The songstress "warned" the publication that she was planned some sort of action.

"I warned but you didn't listen‚ I’m so coming for u even for the old sh*t you’ve written!"