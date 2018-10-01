Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss
Actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has slammed distasteful comments surrounding her weight loss‚ which is part of battle against diabetes.
Sophie who has battled with diabetes for over a decade decided to take back her power by adopting a healthier lifestyle about a year ago.
At first the TV star's weight loss was applauded‚ however she recently became the target of vicious comments‚ including HIV rumours.
Taking to Instagram Sophie said she would not let the negativity get the better of her and that she is proud of her weight loss.
Happy Friday Angel's. I'm sending my love to all my friends and family who are concernrd about my weight and health. Living with Diabetes doesn't mean my life must stop. It means I will fight to live and encourage those who already are suffering from this deadly disease. Help others prevent it. I started my weight loss journey because I was Obese and it affected my health. I made a confident choice to start eating well and loose weight. Yes it's been a year of healthy eating and I'm proud of where I am. I want to encourage those who are struggling with obesity and say don't worry what people think even if they will think you're dying. Being overweight landed me in hospital. I made my weight loss choice. I'm proud of it! I'm excited my fridge looks pretty 5 colours without fail. I will eventually reach myt goal weight. Through healthy eating. Starting my blog soon. So am Im definitely excited that God allowed me to go through this test to save lives. Some people sadden me because I have lost both my parents through Diabetes I nursed them so I know this killer disease. ITS REAL. No joke. Our fellow sisters and brothers commit suicide because of pressure of what you negative heartless people think. I stopped worrying what any negative person thinks long ago. Just surprised that grown people share such heartless opinions. Where families are praying fasting for goodness health. I'm fighting it daily to live for my children and family. God is my biggest partner in this fight then my Hubby friends and family. So I'm excited to spend my Friday with hubby. " Rejole🤩 " I feel fabulous and thats a blessing I will not swap. I'm an ambassador for those of us suffering from Diabetes. And those who are Obese but too scared to fight. I will never hide for anyone . Life too precious! #TeamLichaba #mamalepapaL
Even though Sophie is used to dealing with the negative comments it sometimes hurts her.
"Just surprised that grown people share such heartless opinions. Where are the families that are praying and fasting for goodness and health.
"I'm fighting it daily to live for my children and family. God is my biggest partner in this fight then my hubby‚ friends and family."
Sophie also revealed that being overweight landed her in hospital.
"I'm an ambassador for those of us suffering from diabetes. And those who are obese but too scared to fight. I will never hide for anyone. Life too precious!"
Sophie who is now happily married to businessman Max Lichaba said she would continue fighting for her children and family.
Ever since the nasty comments went viral on social media‚ Sophie has received an overwhelming amount of support.
One person who jumped to her defence was Max's ex, Thandi Mavata, who applauded Sophie for making a change.
"I admire her for choosing to lose weight‚ changing her eating habits‚ than to lose her life and leaving her kids without a Mother. I also pray that she keeps fighting for life and never care what people are saying on social media about her.
"People can go from loving you to mocking you when you're sick or have lost weight‚ as if they'll always be healthy. We are shameless. But if she dies they'll post 'diabetes is real guys' but they can't support her now whilst alive."
