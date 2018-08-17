Those close to late hip-hop veteran ProKid packed Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the star's life‚ with his daughter and friends stealing the show.

News of the Dankie San rapper's death after he suffered a seizure last week sent shockwaves through Mzansi.

While the iconic venue where ProKid launched his first album over a decade ago was packed to the rafters in tribute to him‚ the stage was lit by flaming speeches‚ heartwarming moments and big announcements.

ProKid's three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi arrived with her mother just as proceedings were about to start and didn't for a minute look shy in the face of dozens of cameras and flashing lights.

When a family representative took her to the stage with him for a word of thanks‚ she grabbed the mic and stole his thunder.