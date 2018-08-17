WATCH | Three touching moments at ProKid's memorial
Those close to late hip-hop veteran ProKid packed Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the star's life‚ with his daughter and friends stealing the show.
News of the Dankie San rapper's death after he suffered a seizure last week sent shockwaves through Mzansi.
While the iconic venue where ProKid launched his first album over a decade ago was packed to the rafters in tribute to him‚ the stage was lit by flaming speeches‚ heartwarming moments and big announcements.
ProKid's three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi arrived with her mother just as proceedings were about to start and didn't for a minute look shy in the face of dozens of cameras and flashing lights.
When a family representative took her to the stage with him for a word of thanks‚ she grabbed the mic and stole his thunder.
WATCH | ProKid's daughter grabbed the mic and thanks everyone #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/WDcXKE2FYY— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
From the moment Skwatta Kamp rapper Slikour took to the stage and said he had written his speech down‚ we knew there would be fire.
"We need to teach actors and musicians that making money from your music doesn't mean you understand business or that you are in business...I have proof.
"How many artists who owned businesses from 2005 to now are still running and doing the same thing? None! We have got to teach creatives that the big R you need to always take care of is not rand‚ but the R for relationships."
He also said the "reactive behaviour" when artists died had to stop.
"Don't ask why artists are dying poor when black people are dying poor because they don't own sh*t. They don't work in companies that are owned or run by people who were in the same dust as them‚ they have no reason to be patriotic to that job unless it's for a cheque or a title."
WATCH | PART 2: Slikour drops truths about the industry and how we need to be more than united #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/rKUjIaxnuL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
Slikour returned to stage near the end of the service to announce that he and a couple of industry friends had decided to throw a tribute gig for ProKid‚ with the money going to a trust fund to look after young Nonkanyezi's education.
WATCH | Slikour announces a special hip-hop concert in honour of ProKid #ProkidMemorial #RipProKid #ProMemorial #RipPro pic.twitter.com/IUMXnkpVe2— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 16, 2018
The event will be held next Sunday‚ August 26‚ at Zone 6 in Soweto.
The line-up? Well‚ it features pretty much the who's who of Mzansi hip-hop‚ including AKA‚ Cassper‚ Kwesta‚ HHP‚ DJ Fresh and even Jub Jub.
#ProKidTributeConcert on 26 August at Zone 6 Venue!!! Tickets are R100 at Computicket!!!!— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) August 16, 2018
All proceeds go to an education fund for Prokids 3 year old daughter!!!
PLEASE CAN WE SELL OUT THE SHOW SOUTH AFRICA!!!! pic.twitter.com/5h9wpfSGeE
Tickets, starting at R100, are available from Computicket.
