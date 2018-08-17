Police join the fun at Country Fair

For the first time, the police will be joining in for The Herald’s exciting country fair by bringing a helicopter, two horses and even dogs!

At this year’s KFC Herald Country Fair, the Mounted and K9 units will have display stands to show and explain how their animals are trained, while the air wing pilots will be standing by with the helicopter to show curious visitors how they assist with catching criminals.

Gates to the event open at 9am on August 25 and there is a jam-packed programme for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can look forward to the KFC Fun Zone which will include the mini-cricket action zone where boys and girls young and old can test their cricket skills in a time trial which measures speed, agility and accuracy.

Both the K9 unit handlers and the specialist search-and-rescue wing of the police will be there with a display to explain how they work and locate missing people.

Various dogs – including the narcotics, explosive and fire-detection dogs – will be there as part of the police’s display.

Visitors can chat with the officers and pose for pictures with the various animals and police equipment.

The helicopter will be there between 10am and noon.

In addition, the K9 unit will do a show demonstration showing how their dogs locate explosives and narcotics.

The fire-accelerant dog, of which there are only a handful in the country, will also be there for people to see how the police assist with arson investigations.