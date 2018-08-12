BOOKS
'I love him, but I’d love him more if he died’
A sister’s evidence could convict her gangster brother in a trial that is gripping the Netherlands
A sister’s evidence could convict her gangster brother in a trial that is gripping the Netherlands
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.