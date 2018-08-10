Come to the Herald Country Fair and win a family holiday

One lucky family will win a holiday at the Fish River Resort at the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday August 25.

Located on the Sunshine Coast, the Fish River Resort, now part of Mantis, is a golfer’s haven with a picture-perfect 18-hole course designed by Gary Player.

Just 1.2km away from the ocean, the resort offers a tranquil setting surrounded by water, forests and clean air.

Resort facilities include a swimming pool, squash court, children’s playroom and playground, historical sites, the Kontiki Lounge, communal braai areas and more.

Hiking trails, nature walks, the beach and of course, golfing, are also on offer.

Port Alfred, less than 30km away from the resort, also offers superb restaurants, adventure activities and historical tours. The winning family will enjoy a two-night stay in a two-bedroom family unit with breakfast on both days.

All you have to do to enter is to cut out the entry form in The Herald and Weekend Post and bring it to the fair at Holmeleigh Farm.

The winner will be chosen by lucky draw at the event.