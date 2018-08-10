Come to the Herald Country Fair and win a family holiday
One lucky family will win a holiday at the Fish River Resort at the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday August 25.
Located on the Sunshine Coast, the Fish River Resort, now part of Mantis, is a golfer’s haven with a picture-perfect 18-hole course designed by Gary Player.
Just 1.2km away from the ocean, the resort offers a tranquil setting surrounded by water, forests and clean air.
Resort facilities include a swimming pool, squash court, children’s playroom and playground, historical sites, the Kontiki Lounge, communal braai areas and more.
Hiking trails, nature walks, the beach and of course, golfing, are also on offer.
Port Alfred, less than 30km away from the resort, also offers superb restaurants, adventure activities and historical tours. The winning family will enjoy a two-night stay in a two-bedroom family unit with breakfast on both days.
All you have to do to enter is to cut out the entry form in The Herald and Weekend Post and bring it to the fair at Holmeleigh Farm.
The winner will be chosen by lucky draw at the event.
There will be many other prizes and giveaways up for grabs on the day, including a laptop sponsored by ESIT Consulting.
There will also be free Wi-Fi at the event.
The gates open at 9am and there is a jam-packed programme for the whole family.
Kids can look forward to the KFC Fun Zone, which will include a mini cricket action zone where kids can test their cricket skills in a time trial which measures speed, agility and accuracy.
The KFC Fun Zone will also have old-fashioned lawn races for everyone to enjoy, along with the giant Jumping Bucket.
There will be face-painting and you can even get your nails painted at The Herald tent.
The touch farm will be open, where kids can enjoy feeding the animals, and tractor and pony rides.
There will be live entertainment, music, giveaways, food trucks, a market and much more to enjoy on the day.
The fair is also about giving back to the community and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to KFC’s Add Hope beneficiaries, who will be at the event.
Tickets are available online at www.quicket.com or at the gate on the day.
Tickets are R50 and children under two get in for free.
Visit or our event’s page on Facebook for more.
● For more information, send an e-mail to heraldevents@ tisoblackstar.co.za