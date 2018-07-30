Siba Mtongana welcomes baby number four

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and her husband Brian have welcomed their fourth child into the world.

Siba announced a few months ago that she was pregnant and that she was expecting a girl.

On Sunday she posted an image of herself holding the new addition.

"3 days ago our lil princess arrived early in the morning. Her name is NtandoyeNkosi Mtongana aka Ntando bouncing healthy at 3‚4kgs. She's the scale balancer at home: two boys‚ two girls. We're so excited to finally welcome her. Her siblings are so excited and fighting over her already."