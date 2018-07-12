For all that Naomi Campbell wanted to honour Nelson Mandela when she visited Johannesburg this week‚ she failed to match his respect for press freedom.

At the launch event for the Global Citizen Festival‚ to be staged in the city in December‚ she ordered reporters to down their cameras‚ saying only her photographer could take her picture.

What was meant to be a day celebrating the spirit of the festival‚ which rallies politicians‚ global leaders and celebrities to end extreme poverty by 2030‚ instead left a bitter taste in the mouths of many journalists as Campbell cancelled a string of interviews at the last minute because‚ according to sources‚ she had overslept.

(A publicist from Campbell's team called me the night before this article was published to deny that she had overslept and insisted that all planned interviews with Campbell had gone ahead. In a second conversation via text she said some interviews had been cancelled but only because they were arranged "last minute.")

At a second event on Monday night where the supermodel was also meant to promote the event she forced the media to down their tools and refused all interviews.

I was in a room with about five other reporters when she arrived and told us that only her photographer would be allowed to take pictures.

It was a surreal moment.

The Global Citizen Festival is promoting Madiba’s message about setting people free from poverty‚ in the year when South Africa marks the centenary of his birth.

And Campbell‚ who is a host and producer of the event‚ was in Mzansi – which she has called her “second home” – to spearhead that message.

Ntsiki Mazwai recently said that‚ considering the festival line-up of Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Oprah Winfrey and Ed Sheeran‚ we are likely to see South Africans "grovelling" to get tickets and meet the US stars.

And in some sense she's right.

I don't agree that we “grovel”‚ but there can be a sense of bedazzlement when international stars head our way.

After being in the entertainment business for more than a decade‚ I've been #blessed to have met personalities such as Bono‚ Clint Eastwood‚ David Beckham‚ Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Hudson.

The highlight‚ of course‚ was Tata.