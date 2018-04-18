Everything’s gone green for women’s race

Though victory will await runners at the finish line, the biggest winner of this year’s SPAR Women’s Challenge in Port Elizabeth will be the environment.

Instead of the proceeds from the race – to be held on May 5 at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand – being donated to beneficiaries, SPAR Eastern Cape will break with tradition by using these funds to educate pupils and students about protecting the environment.

SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship and events manager Alan Stapleton said the campaign would link up with the supermarket chain’s campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags in the province.

“We will be launching a campaign aimed at junior schools, senior schools and universities to educate and involve them in ongoing clean-up campaigns that they themselves will be able to drive,” Stapleton said.

“These institutions will be asked to present proposals [adhering to certain] criteria, which SPAR Eastern Cape, in turn, will then assist in funding.

“The idea is that they would do clean-up campaigns in the vicinity of their schools or universities.

“In so doing, they would help to make the city a cleaner, better place.

“In doing the clean-up and being involved, we can spread the word of keeping the environment clean, of re-using, as well as change mindsets and get people into a habit of recycling wherever possible.”