Trousers suits make a comeback

The trouser suit, it’s fair to say, is having a moment. If you’ve always championed them (wearing one for your job because your boss says you have to doesn’t count) and are rolling your eyes, stop now, because you probably haven’t been wearing the kind of trouser suits in the sort of shades I’m talking about.

The 2018 trouser suit comes in myriad options: from pastels and brights to pops of neon, with clashing or toning trims, in discreet-ish polka dots (playful), brocades (for that Miss Havisham meets Prince look) and florals (the non-girlish way to wear flowers). It also comes in checks. Lots and lots and lots of checks.

Yes, you’re thinking, but who’s actually going to wear them?

We are.

I write as someone who has been observing the trouser suit warily for a couple of years now, as it trudged its way from pipe dream to serious contender. Watching, but not actually wearing, except, occasionally, in the evening. It’s odd because I love jackets. I love trousers. Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall and Phoebe Philo are up there on my style goddesses list. By most algorithms, I qualify as an ideal trouser suit customer.

The thing is, until recently, matching trouser suits tended to come only in black, navy or white. As far as trouser suits were concerned, we were living in the People’s Republic of Limited Options.

Low maintenance

That said, in smart evening-appropriate fabrics, I found them perfect for events that require some polish and signs of effort, without being remotely high maintenance. No between-leg-waxing-appointments issues. No dithering over tights. Just add jewelled shoes, major earrings, good hair – and in the case of the white one, mates’ rates at your dry cleaners.