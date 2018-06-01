Article group
knysna fires

In Pictures │Knysna one year on

Here are four sights before the fire, immediately after the fire and today.

Restaurant offers meals on the house

Restaurant will commemorate fires by opening its doors to the public to enjoy a meal on the house.

Tiny helper missing in resurrection of rare blue butterfly

The Brenton blue butterfly made a brief appearance last year, five months after the fires.

Heartfelt plea from mom who lost son in inferno

Exactly one year on, the inferno that ravaged the Garden Route haunts those who faced the flames.

Firebreaks will save lives, says survivor of ‘hellfire’

Maintain those firebreaks. That is the call from feisty Knysna Heights resident Cheryl Long.

Knysna one year later

Knysna is rebuilding after the devastating fires of exactly a year ago, but the going has not been smooth.

The rise of a Knysna phoenix

An enterprising resident has used car insurance to create a cosy little home for himself.

Poignant memorial for little Catherine

Perched high on a hill in Welbedacht, overlooking picturesque Knysna, is a poignant memorial to the most fragile of ...

Nowhere to go as family of 13 lose homes

Group have no hope of returning to farm where they lived for generations A destitute 13-member Buffalo Bay family, ...

Knysna and Plett declared provincial disaster areas

The Western Cape government allocated R75-million towards the disaster stricken areas and towns along the Garden ...

