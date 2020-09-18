Classifieds

ROOFING CARPENTER

By classified - 18 September 2020

ROOFING CARPENTER -  must be matured and experienced, capable of working on domestic and Industrial sites and must be prepared to work out of town on occasions.

Please contact (041) 453-2336 or 082-550-5336 for appointment.

