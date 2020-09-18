ROOFING CARPENTER
ROOFING CARPENTER - must be matured and experienced, capable of working on domestic and Industrial sites and must be prepared to work out of town on occasions.
Please contact (041) 453-2336 or 082-550-5336 for appointment.
