08 September 2020

The HeraldLIVE Eastern Cape Business Directory is an Online South African Business Directory providing listings, tools and a directory for small to medium sized business in South Africa.

HAIRDRESSERS

You and Me Hairdressers

172 Hair Lane, Market Square - Tel 0415556666 - info@youandme.co.za - www.youandme.co.za

The Hair Guy

1000 Main Road, Town - Tel 0418887777 - tom@hairguy.co.za - www.hairguy.co.za

Heads Up

1823 Square Street, West Way - Tel 04166663333 - reception@headsup.co.za - www.headsup.co.za

MECHANICS

Fixit Garage

123 ABC Way, Greenacres, Tel 0418887777, cal@fixit.co.za, www.fixitgarage.co.za

Arnold's

1827 St Dominics Drive, Meyerton - Tel 041444566, arnie@arnolds.co.za, www.arnoldsgarage.co.za

