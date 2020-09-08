The HeraldLIVE Eastern Cape Business Directory is an Online South African Business Directory providing listings, tools and a directory for small to medium sized business in South Africa.
HAIRDRESSERS
You and Me Hairdressers
172 Hair Lane, Market Square - Tel 0415556666 - info@youandme.co.za - www.youandme.co.za
The Hair Guy
1000 Main Road, Town - Tel 0418887777 - tom@hairguy.co.za - www.hairguy.co.za
Heads Up
1823 Square Street, West Way - Tel 04166663333 - reception@headsup.co.za - www.headsup.co.za
MECHANICS
Fixit Garage
123 ABC Way, Greenacres, Tel 0418887777, cal@fixit.co.za, www.fixitgarage.co.za
Arnold's
1827 St Dominics Drive, Meyerton - Tel 041444566, arnie@arnolds.co.za, www.arnoldsgarage.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.