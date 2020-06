FELLOWS

Klein: 10. 6. 1941 - 18. 4. 1985

Mastern: 7. 12. 1936 - 25. 6. 2010

Valerie: 29. 9. 1961 - 7. 6. 2012

When those you treasure become a memory that memory becomes a treasure. Lovingly remembered by Valerie,Derrick, Errol, Desiree and families.