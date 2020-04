JANE ANDERSON VICTORIA

24 April 1981-6 April 2020.

My beloved daughter, Victoria Jane Anderson, sister to Jenny, Tracy and Nicky, has joined her dad in heaven. We will miss your sweet smile and great sense of humour. You were our special girl and now you are our special an-gel. We love you and miss you. Rest in peace, Darling. Love Mom. (Mrs Patricia Kokoszka).