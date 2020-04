J.D.W (GREY) GREYLING (90)

Passed away after a short illness on Sunday, 29 March 2020. A dearly loved husband, father and Oupa. Forever in our hearts. He will be sorely missed by wife, June; children Jonathan, Renette and Riaan; grandchildren, Jade, Kaitlyne, Troy and Zoe. Rest in Peace. Memorial service to be held after the lockdown period.