WORKFORCE TRAINING ACADEMY
IMPORTANT NOTICE
WORKFORCE TRAINING ACADEMY (PTY) Ltd
Will be moving to Shop M1, The Bridge (Above GAME). Greenacres Shopping Complex as from 2 March 2020.
Kickstart your working career with one or more of the following Skills Programs:
REQUIREMENTS:
- GRADE 10/ Standard 8
- Home Based Care/Nursing
- Cashier
- Merchandising
- Shop Assistant
- Computer Training
- Call Centre
- Receptionist
- Petrol Attendant
STAFF ORDERS WELCOME ASSISTANCE WITH EMPLOYMENT
Call our office now and speak to: Aphelele or Charne (041) 487 0473/4 /072- 042- 6807