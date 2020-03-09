IMPORTANT NOTICE

WORKFORCE TRAINING ACADEMY (PTY) Ltd

Will be moving to Shop M1, The Bridge (Above GAME). Greenacres Shopping Complex as from 2 March 2020.

Kickstart your working career with one or more of the following Skills Programs:

REQUIREMENTS:

- GRADE 10/ Standard 8

- Home Based Care/Nursing

- Cashier

- Merchandising

- Shop Assistant

- Computer Training

- Call Centre

- Receptionist

- Petrol Attendant

STAFF ORDERS WELCOME ASSISTANCE WITH EMPLOYMENT

Call our office now and speak to: Aphelele or Charne (041) 487 0473/4 /072- 042- 6807