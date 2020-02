BUTCHERY SPECIALIST POSITIONS (1 in PE, 1 in EL). Must have: Matric, driver’s license, min. 3 yrs. Butchery experience, computer literacy, financial/costing/block test knowledge. Related qualification and or management experience would be beneficial. Prepared to travel.

Send CV to gayle@engage.za.com.

Closing date for applications: Friday, 28 February 2020.