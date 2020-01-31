Classifieds

IN MEMORIAM: SIESIE PHYLLIS VARNEY

By classified - 31 January 2020

SIESIE PHYLLIS VARNEY

A year ago you left a void in our life’s, your love and memory lives forever in our hearts.

Remembered: Lorraine, Chriseide and Larah-Ann.

