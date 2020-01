MICHAEL JOHN DUIGAN

Loving husband of Jill dearest father and friend of James precious son of Val and Brian brother of Robert Christopher and Anthony and their families, passed away tragically on Tuesday, 21 January 2020.

Never to be forgotten. Rest in peace.

The service will be held at St Bernadettes church, 8th Avenue Walmer, on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 11am.