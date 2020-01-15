WAREHOUSE SUPERVISOR

A permanent position is available at a Food manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth for a warehouse supervisor to manage all aspects of warehousing and distribution requirements,this includes a raw material and finished goods warehouses.

Minimum requirements:

- Three to five years working experience in a Warehouse / Logistics FMG environment;

- Knowledge of document control regarding HACCP and Food Safety systems;

- Quality Systems and Environmental Systems;

- Grade 12 certificate with mathematics;

- Diploma in Logistics, Distribution and Warehouse Manage mentor equivalent (advantage);

- Knowledgeable in MS Office (Word and advanced Excel);

- Knowledge of Evolution accounting system.

- The candidate must be highly detail oriented,organised and able to handle multiple projects at once;

- Have good communications skills in English;

- A Code 10 with valid PDP, Fork truck and Bendi license (advantage).

Candidates must have contactable references.

Only qualifying candidates with all relevant requirements can e-mail their CV to info@kandfindustries.co.za

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.