WAREHOUSE SUPERVISOR
A permanent position is available at a Food manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth for a warehouse supervisor to manage all aspects of warehousing and distribution requirements,this includes a raw material and finished goods warehouses.
Minimum requirements:
- Three to five years working experience in a Warehouse / Logistics FMG environment;
- Knowledge of document control regarding HACCP and Food Safety systems;
- Quality Systems and Environmental Systems;
- Grade 12 certificate with mathematics;
- Diploma in Logistics, Distribution and Warehouse Manage mentor equivalent (advantage);
- Knowledgeable in MS Office (Word and advanced Excel);
- Knowledge of Evolution accounting system.
- The candidate must be highly detail oriented,organised and able to handle multiple projects at once;
- Have good communications skills in English;
- A Code 10 with valid PDP, Fork truck and Bendi license (advantage).
Candidates must have contactable references.
Only qualifying candidates with all relevant requirements can e-mail their CV to info@kandfindustries.co.za
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.