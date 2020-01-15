RECEPTION/ADMIN CLERK
Reception/Admin Clerk position available.
Minimum requirements:
- 3 - 5 Years corporate working experience.
- Grade 12 certificate.
- Knowledgeable in MS Office (Outlook, Word and Excel).
- Code 8 Driver’s licence.
- Communications skills in English with good organisational and telephone skills are required.
Candidate must have contactable references. Qualifying candidates can email their CV to info@kandfindustries.co.za.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.