RECEPTION/ADMIN CLERK

Reception/Admin Clerk position available.

Minimum requirements:

- 3 - 5 Years corporate working experience.

- Grade 12 certificate.

- Knowledgeable in MS Office (Outlook, Word and Excel).

- Code 8 Driver’s licence.

- Communications skills in English with good organisational and telephone skills are required.

Candidate must have contactable references. Qualifying candidates can email their CV to info@kandfindustries.co.za.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.