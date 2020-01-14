Classifieds

DEATH NOTICE: WARREN BOWEN

By classified - 14 January 2020

WARREN BOWEN

Passed away at Maranatha Frail Care on Saturday, 11 January, 2020.

Remembered by wife Ida and daughters Claire and Bridget.

