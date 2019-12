CHRISTEL (WAIT) KOEN

Passed away on Friday, 29 November, 2019. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Eldon, father Christo, mother Thelma, sister Telana, brother Alex, family and friends. The service will be held on Friday, 6 December, 2019 at 14:00 from Evangelisasie Sentrum, Cleeve Street, Cotswold.

Arrangements: Marzelle