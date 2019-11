HENRY BELL WOOTTON

DOB: 8 August 1924

DOD: 25 November 2019

Passed away peacefully on Monday, 25 November, 2019. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

The memorial service will be held at Jehovah's Witnesses South End Kingdom Hall, 13 Pier Street, South End on Saturday, 30 November, 2019 at 13h00.

Arrangements: Yolande