ADMIN AND WAREHOUSE STAFF REQUIRED

By classified - 19 November 2019

ADMIN AND WAREHOUSE STAFF REQUIRED

Matric certificate (Min) with work experience and computer knowledge.

Email CV to: infinitewarehouse@tupperware.co.za

