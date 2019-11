GILLIAN DUGMORE RAUTENBACJ (NEE LONG)

Beloved mother of Sue and Jenni, and grandmother of Alex and Victor, passed away peacefully on 8 November, 2019 in Port Alfred, aged 91 years. The memorial service will be held today (Fri-day), 15 November, 2019 at 14.30 from Glen’s Den, Settlers Park Retirement Village, Port Alfred. Donations in lieu of flowers to Port Alfred Hospice, contact number (046) 624-2107.