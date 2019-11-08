A.R.E PROPERTY GROUP

- Kwadesi – 3 bed, 2 living rooms. R550 000

- Central / Terminus - 800m2 warehouse with kitchen, R1.8million

- Kwazakhele / Daku. – 3 Beds and 2 living, 3 flats. R500 000

- Motherwell Nu29 – 2 Beds, kitchen. R85 000

- Motherwell Nu8 – 2 Bed flats, kitchen, R170 000

- Motherwell Nu29 – 2 Bed flats, kitchen. R190 000

- Motherwell Nu 29- X2 /2 Beds, kitchen, R90 000 each

- Booysens Park / Chatty – X 2 / Beds, kitchen. R90 000 each

- Kwazakhele / Makhu-bule. – 2 Bed flat, wood-en house, R220k

- Kwazakhele / Meke – 2 Beds, kitchen. R220 000

- Kwanoxolo – 2 Beds, kitchen. R100 000

- Chatty / Marikana. 2 Beds, kitchen, double plot R140 000

- Zinyoka – 2 beds x 3, R100K each

- Joe Slovo – 2 Beds, kitchen. R120 000

- Motherwell – 2 Bed house, kitchen, R90 000

Contact the selling Agent Michael (MD) on 060-303-8486 or 076-933-2538