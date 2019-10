DAVID FURLONG

Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 27 October, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Elaine, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You will live in our hearts and minds of those who have been left behind. The memorial service will take place tomorrow (Thursday) 31 October, 2019 at 10.00am from Milnerton House Chapel, First Avenue Funeral Home, Walmer.

Arrangements: Sue Shaw.