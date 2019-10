HAZEL EUGENIE KUHN

D.O.B: 24/05/1921

D.O.B: 24/10/2019

Beloved mother, grandmother and great grand Mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, 24 October 2019. She will be sadly missed by Peter, Jenny, Carol, Jeff and the families. The service will be held at CP Bradfield at 69 Gazania Avenue, Sunridge Park at 14h00 on Thursday, 31 October 2019.

Arrangements: Yolande.