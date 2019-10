HESTER MERRINGTON

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 22 October, 2019. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Laura and Basil, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom, you will live in our heart forever. The memorial service will be held on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 10:00 from Westway Bethel Community Church, 7 Woltemade Street, Kabega Park.

Arrangements: Marzelle