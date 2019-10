DR COLIN HERSCH

Passed away peacefully on Monday, 21 October 2019. Lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. 90 Years well lived: loving father, firm friend, dedicated doctor. You will be greatly missed. The memorial service will be held on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 15:00 from St John's Methodist Church, Havelock Street, Central.

Arrangements: Marzelle