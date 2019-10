8 DYNAMIC SALES REPRESENTATIVES + 2 TRAINEE MANAGERS

A great opportunity

A rapidly growing company is looking for 8 Dynamic Sales Representatives + 2 Trainee Managers

Market a Successful and established product through referrals, exhibitions and appointments. Highly attractive salary + comm + medical aid.

- All training provided

- No experience Necessary

To arrange an interview call Lindsy

(041) 363-0070 or (043) 010-1025