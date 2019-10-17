NKOSINATHI FOUNDATION

of and for Blind and Partially Sighted People is looking for a qualified SOCIAL WORKER to join our Rehabilitation Team Minimum requirements apply and preference will be given to applicants with the following:

- Relevant Degree in Social Work

- Current SACSSP Registration

- Work experience preferable

- Valid driver’s licence

-Currently driving with at least 1 years driving experience

- Language proficiency in English, Xhosa and Afrikaans

- Experience in working with people who are visually impaired

- Computer literate in MS Office with good organizational skills

Please forward CV with at least one written testimonial to social-work@nkosinathifoundation.org or by hand: 58 b Kirkwood Street, North End.

CLOSING DATE: 1 November 2019.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.