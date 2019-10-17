SOCIAL WORKER
NKOSINATHI FOUNDATION
of and for Blind and Partially Sighted People is looking for a qualified SOCIAL WORKER to join our Rehabilitation Team Minimum requirements apply and preference will be given to applicants with the following:
- Relevant Degree in Social Work
- Current SACSSP Registration
- Work experience preferable
- Valid driver’s licence
-Currently driving with at least 1 years driving experience
- Language proficiency in English, Xhosa and Afrikaans
- Experience in working with people who are visually impaired
- Computer literate in MS Office with good organizational skills
Please forward CV with at least one written testimonial to social-work@nkosinathifoundation.org or by hand: 58 b Kirkwood Street, North End.
CLOSING DATE: 1 November 2019.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.