BERTRAM DONALD HAYTER

a True Legend, passed away on Thursday, 10 October, 2019 in Port Elizabeth. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, 19 October,2019 from NG Church Sunland, Addo at 10h30.

Loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. We will miss you and love you forever, Frieda, Lynn,Trevor, Robbie and families.

In lieu of flowers,donations to Valleihof Seniors Home. Phone (042) 230-0393 or e-mail: vallei-hofacvv@srvalley.co.za