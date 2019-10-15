IRENE SIEMFUN DATECHONG

In loving memory of Irene Siemfun Datechong.

Born 16 July 1941 and with our Lord on 9 October 2019.

Beloved wife of Percy Yunchuan Datechong, mother of Penny and Dalton, mother-in-law of Richard and Amanda, grandmother of Chad, Reece, Luke and Kelly. Your life was a blessing. Your memory always cherished. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Forever in our hearts. In celebration of her life, family and friends are invited to attend Irene’s funeral service at St. Francis Xavier Church at 2:00pm on Saturday,19 October 2019.