RECEPTION/ADMIN CLERK

Reception/Admin Clerk position available. Minimum Requirements: 3 - 5 Years corporate working experience, Grade 12 certificate, Knowledgeable in MS Office (Outlook, Word and Excel), Code 8 Driver’s licence. Communications skills in English with good organisational and telephone skills are required. Candidate must have contactable references.

Qualifying candidates can e-mail their CV to: info@kandfindustries.co.za.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.