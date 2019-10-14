PETER JOHN VERMAAS

It is with great sadness that we said farewell to Peter John Vermaas, aged 62, at 11:25am on Tuesday, 8 October, 2019. He left us surrounded by family in Port Elizabeth.

Peter was a man of integrity and was respected for his strong convictions and sense of fairness both in the business world and his daily life. Well-travelled and educated, Peter was known for his random facts and pearls of wisdom.

He will be sorely missed by his wife Noeleen, his daughters Shanna and Siobhan, his son-in-law Ryan, his grandson Logan-Alexander, his siblings Louise, Dennis, Margi and Jenni, as well as numerous family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Aurora Special Care. Banking details: FNB, Acc. No. 56291166193. Branch Code 261050.