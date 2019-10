KHAYAKHULU PRIMARY SCHOOL

Post Level 1 Educator Vacancy for Intermediate and Senior Phase (Intersen)L/A to be taught: SS and Xhosa (Gr7); LS (Gr5)

Closing date: 11 October 2019

CV’s must be hand delivered to the following address:

644 Vani Str, Kwazenzelle, Paterson.

Contact Number: (042)-235-1278.

Candidate to start immediately.