NETTIE ARENDS

Born 8 Aug 1936 – Passed on 3 Sep 2019. In loving memory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Nettie Arends. Funeral will be held on Saturday, 14 September 2019 at 09.00am from 11 Soudien Road, Fernwood Park and commence at UCC, Bracken Avenue, Ext 32 at 10.00am thereafter to the Bethelsdorp Cemetery.